Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report sales of $1.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 million and the lowest is $870,000.00. Trevena reported sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $3.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday.

TRVN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 14,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trevena by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

