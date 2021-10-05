Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $89.04 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.54 or 0.08234167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00260603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00111362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013399 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

