The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Bank of America

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NAPA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. 8,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,441. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $24,703,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $22,962,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

