The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Bank of America

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NAPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Shares of NAPA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. 8,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,441. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.
In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $327,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $32,401,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $24,703,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $22,962,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
