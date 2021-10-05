Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.39 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $27.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.19 billion to $28.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.04 billion to $33.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. 46,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,579. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

