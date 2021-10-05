VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 6.7% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 240.1% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,138. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.13.

