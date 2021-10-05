ProShare Advisors LLC Has $138.85 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,926,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,932 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of A. O. Smith worth $138,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

