ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $160,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI traded up $10.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $426.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The company has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.69 and a 200-day moving average of $405.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

