ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $146,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after acquiring an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.34. 93,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average is $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.