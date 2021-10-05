Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Cintas worth $183,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $7.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,134. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.