ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,068,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166,729 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $216,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 596,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,054. The company has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

