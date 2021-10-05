Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.56

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 55654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $915,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
