Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.56

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 55654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $915,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

