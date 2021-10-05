Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $24.58. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 511 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

