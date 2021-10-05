GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 109,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,086 shares.The stock last traded at $11.37 and had previously closed at $11.04.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup upped their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
