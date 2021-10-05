GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 109,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,086 shares.The stock last traded at $11.37 and had previously closed at $11.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup upped their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. On average, analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

