Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 29,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 590,295 shares.The stock last traded at $53.98 and had previously closed at $53.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

