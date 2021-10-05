PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Up 51.6% in September

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 989,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 10,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,132. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter worth about $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

