Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

DLR stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $143.61. 23,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,125. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

