Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 67,624 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 67,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,711,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 11.5% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.49. 148,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $304.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

