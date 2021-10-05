Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 67,624 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 67,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,711,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 11.5% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.49. 148,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $304.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.54.
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.