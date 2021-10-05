120,803 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. 5,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

