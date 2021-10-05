Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 457,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $209.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

