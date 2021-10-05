ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 28,120 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Netflix worth $254,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $27.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $630.70. 269,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,247. The business’s 50-day moving average is $559.91 and its 200-day moving average is $531.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $626.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

