DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Lessened by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,309. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.43 and its 200-day moving average is $252.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.