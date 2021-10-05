Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 96,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.