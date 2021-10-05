Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 125.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

