The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.58. 10,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.55 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

