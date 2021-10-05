Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Upgraded at Desjardins

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was upgraded by Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,358. The firm has a market cap of C$532.36 million and a PE ratio of -59.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.