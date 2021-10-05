Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. 2,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,914. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.