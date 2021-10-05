Navalign LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.08.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.12. 15,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

