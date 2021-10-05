iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.13. 130,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

