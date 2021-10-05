Navalign LLC Sells 783 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,836,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,047,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,875,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.23. 4,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,398. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39.

