Navalign LLC Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,419. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

