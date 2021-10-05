Navalign LLC Buys 6,945 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.9% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. The stock had a trading volume of 117,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

