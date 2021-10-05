Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 257.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,871 shares of company stock worth $17,424,170 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,233. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

