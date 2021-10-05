FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FGF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,612. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.