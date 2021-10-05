Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Decreases By 23.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EWTX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,290 shares of company stock valued at $905,977 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

