Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

GBLI traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.47 million, a PE ratio of -147.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

