New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 3.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 75,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,653,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

The firm has a market cap of $769.35 million, a PE ratio of -117.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New Gold by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

