Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.17. 11,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,804,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.8075 dividend. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $81,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

