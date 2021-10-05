EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,590 Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Annovis Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANVS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.17. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

