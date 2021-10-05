EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,984. The company has a market cap of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

