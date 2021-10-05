ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $443,971.34 and $10,263.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,913.09 or 0.99880721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.93 or 0.06729529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002721 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

