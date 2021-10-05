Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CARA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $712.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

