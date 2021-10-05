AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). AxoGen posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 1,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,953. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.73.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AxoGen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

