Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up 3.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.41. 50,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.61. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.