Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,000. Avalara makes up 5.3% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.25. 1,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $12,734,338. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

