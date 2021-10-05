Charles Lim Capital Ltd Has $30.22 Million Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for about 3.2% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $30,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 134.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. 28,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

