Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 263.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 77.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:MED traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.32. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,547. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

