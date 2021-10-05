Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Holdings Decreased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stellantis by 13.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,012 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $212,985,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $3,229,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $78,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

