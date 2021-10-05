CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Gracell Biotechnologies accounts for 0.5% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned approximately 0.43% of Gracell Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRCL stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 57,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $956.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

