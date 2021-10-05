Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 481,512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. 13,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.