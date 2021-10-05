Tamarack Advisers LP Invests $2.55 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Centene by 85.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.73. 24,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

